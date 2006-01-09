Laureate sells NJ unit to Discovery Labs for $16M

US firm Laureate Pharma, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Safeguard Scientifics, says that it has completed the previously-announced sale of its Totowa, New Jersey, operations to Discovery Laboratories for $16.0 million in cash. Laureate, a provider of bioprocessing services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, conducts its principal operations at its Princeton, NJ, facility. Its Totowa site has been dedicated largely to work for Discovery Laboratories over the past two years as Laureate conducted clinical trials of its lead product, Surfaxin (lucinactant).
"This is a win-win for Laureate Pharma and its customers, as well as for Safeguard and its shareholders," said Peter Boni, chief executive of Safeguard Scientifics... It provides Laureate Pharma significant additional resources to enhance its Princeton operations enabling the company to continue offering its customers the highest quality, most efficient services. With closing of this deal, Discovery Labs moves closer to its goal of becoming a fully-integrated biotechnology company and can prepare for the anticipated launch of its lead product in 2006. And finally, Safeguard will report a significant gain on the sale in the fourth quarter of 2005, just one year after we acquired Laureate Pharma," Mr Boni added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze