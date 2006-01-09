Friday 22 November 2024

Laureate sells NJ unit to Discovery Labs for $16M

9 January 2006

US firm Laureate Pharma, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Safeguard Scientifics, says that it has completed the previously-announced sale of its Totowa, New Jersey, operations to Discovery Laboratories for $16.0 million in cash. Laureate, a provider of bioprocessing services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, conducts its principal operations at its Princeton, NJ, facility. Its Totowa site has been dedicated largely to work for Discovery Laboratories over the past two years as Laureate conducted clinical trials of its lead product, Surfaxin (lucinactant).

"This is a win-win for Laureate Pharma and its customers, as well as for Safeguard and its shareholders," said Peter Boni, chief executive of Safeguard Scientifics... It provides Laureate Pharma significant additional resources to enhance its Princeton operations enabling the company to continue offering its customers the highest quality, most efficient services. With closing of this deal, Discovery Labs moves closer to its goal of becoming a fully-integrated biotechnology company and can prepare for the anticipated launch of its lead product in 2006. And finally, Safeguard will report a significant gain on the sale in the fourth quarter of 2005, just one year after we acquired Laureate Pharma," Mr Boni added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze