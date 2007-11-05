Laureate signs contract manufacturing deal with Immunogen

Laureate Pharma, a full-service biopharmaceutical development and protein production company, has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with fellow USA-based ImmunoGen. The former will manufacture for the later the huC242 antibody used in the production of its huC242-DM4 Tumor-Activated Prodrug, a compound now in Phase II clinical testing. Terms of the manufacturing agreement were not disclosed.

"ImmunoGen is well known for its proprietary TAP technology, which uses tumor-targeting antibodies to deliver a potent cell-killing agent specifically to cancer cells," said Robert Broeze, president and chief executive of Laureate.