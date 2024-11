A clinical-stage biotech company based in Nanjing, China, with operations extending to the U.S.

The company's focus is on developing therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in oncology, autoimmune diseases, metabolic disorders, and other serious conditions. Its R&D pipeline includes over twenty novel candidates across various modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, multi-specific antibodies, T cell engagers, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).