Leciva Announces Profits For 1995

Pharmaceutical company Leciva of the Czech Republic has revealed gross profits for 1995 of 511.3 million koruna ($18.4 million) and net profits of 310 million koruna. Total sales for the year were 4.3 billion koruna, according to the CTK news agency's Business News. 70% of turnover was generated in the domestic market, while the remaining 30% came from exports to Russia, the Ukraine, Hungary, Poland and other countries.

Leciva produces 250 medical products including antibiotics, chemotherapeutic and antidiabetes agents, analgesics, vitamins and hormones. Also, the firm has acquired licenses from leading international pharmaceutical companies such as Roussel Uclaf and SmithKline Beecham to manufacture their products in the Czech Republic.

An investment of 1 billion koruna has been made by Leciva in its business development over the past three years. It invested 452 million koruna last year, mainly in the acquisition of a quality control certificate and the installation of a computerized information system.