LEEM publishes "rare disease" briefing: 30 million cases in EU

France's drug industry trade association (LEEM) has published a briefing on the state of rare diseases in the country, based on the definition of less than one sufferer per 2,000 population. The LEEM notes that this amounts to diseases with fewer than 30,000 cases in France.
The report notes that there are between 5,000-7,000 categorized rare diseases, which between them affect about 6% of the European Union's population, or close to 30 million people. The French Health Ministry estimates that 35% of all infant (less than one year old) deaths are caused by rare diseases.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze