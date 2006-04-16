LEEM supports WHO's World Health Day

The Paris, France-based drug industry association, Les Entreprises du Medicament (LEEM) has issued a statement in support of the World Health Organization's World Health Day campaign: "Working Together for Health." The LEEM draws particular attention to the problem of shortages of health care professionals as well as a need for specialized skills in developing countries, especially as they are often confronted with serious diseases.

In recognition of the problem, the LEEM announced that it is including into its existing aid packages, "on a virtually systematic basis," to provide training for people who work with HIV/AIDS patients, notably in smaller communities.