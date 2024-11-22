LEK Opens New Production Line

Slovenian pharmaceutical company LEK has opened a new unit to produce tablets. The plant was opened in Ljubljana by the Slovene Prime Minister, Janez Drnovsek, who described LEK as one of the most successful Slovene companies.

LEK managing director Metod Dragonja said the investment - one of the largest in Slovenia in the past two years - is worth about 40.6 million Swiss francs ($36 million). The new unit will employ 80 people and produce 2 billion tablets a year. LEK's production rose by 25.4% in 1994, and exports reached $165 million.