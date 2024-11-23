Leo And La Jolla Drop Lupus Drug Plans

Leo Pharmaceutical Products of Denmark has terminated its agreement with La Jolla Pharmaceuticals over La Jolla's experimental drug for lupus erythematosus, LJP 394. Leo had agreed to develop and market the drug in Europe and the Middle East.

After reporting positive Phase II data with the drug in the first quarter of this year (Marketletter March 4), Leo and La Jolla reviewed their strategy for taking the drug through further clinical development, and could not reach an agreement on how best to proceed, according to La Jolla.

La Jolla retains $3 million in funding which was previously paid by Leo, and no further financial commitments are forthcoming. La Jolla says it will begin a Phase IIb study in the second-half of 1996, but has not yet made a decision on whether to retain European and Middle East marketing rights or seek another strategic partner for these territories.