Lercanidipine Debuts In Holland

Recordati's once-daily calcium channel blocker lercanidipine has nowbeen introduced in its first market, the Netherlands, by local licensee Byk Gulden. The trade name in the Netherlands is Lerdip, and it is known as Zanidip elsewhere.

Recordati notes that lercanidipine is a long-acting, vasoselective calcium antagonist with a gradual onset of action, which lacks inotropic effects, has an excellent safety profile, does not affect heart rate and does not cause ankle edema.

Marketing authorization for the product was granted first by the UK Medicines Control Agency, which acted as the rapporteur for the European Union under the mutual recognition procedure. One of the first countries to approve the drug was Italy, but a launch there has been delayed by typically lengthy pricing and reimbursement negotiations.