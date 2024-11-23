Lercanidipine Debuts In Holland

Recordati's once-daily calcium channel blocker lercanidipine has nowbeen introduced in its first market, the Netherlands, by local licensee Byk Gulden. The trade name in the Netherlands is Lerdip, and it is known as Zanidip elsewhere.
Recordati notes that lercanidipine is a long-acting, vasoselective calcium antagonist with a gradual onset of action, which lacks inotropic effects, has an excellent safety profile, does not affect heart rate and does not cause ankle edema.
Marketing authorization for the product was granted first by the UK Medicines Control Agency, which acted as the rapporteur for the European Union under the mutual recognition procedure. One of the first countries to approve the drug was Italy, but a launch there has been delayed by typically lengthy pricing and reimbursement negotiations.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze