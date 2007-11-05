Less IV procedure pain with Anesiva's Zingo

US drugmaker Anesiva has reported positive top-line results from a pivotal Phase III study. The multicenter, randomized, double-blind, 699-patient trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating less venous procedural pain in those treated with Zingo (lidocaine HCl monohydrate) powder intradermal injection system compared to placebo (p= 0.003). Patients received either the drug or placebo one to three minutes prior to undergoing venous access procedures, and Zingo was found to be well tolerated in this patient population.
The company plans to file a supplemental New Drug Application for the topical analgesic with the US Food and Drug Administration in the first quarter of 2008 for the use of Zingo in adults.
