Lessons In Political Strategy For The BIO

The November 8, 1994, election that put Republican majorities in both houses of the US Congress dramatically changed the prospects for a national health care reform, Carl Feldbaum, president of the US Biotechnology Industry Organization, told the Financial Times Biotechnology - A Revolution in the Making meeting in London. However, he added, the biotechnology industry had to exert itself politically for the first time during the debate on health care reform, and has learned some lessons which will help in its political strategy over the coming years.
The BIO learned six major lessons which will continue to shape the way the industry operates in the public policy arena, said Mr Feldbaum. These were:
- focus. For an industry such as biotechnology to have an impact on the national debate, there had to be an identification of priorities and a focus on only those topics. For biotechnology, he said, that meant the issue of price controls as these directly affect investor confidence;
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze