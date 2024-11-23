Leukine On Track For Melanoma Indication

When used as an adjuvant therapy to surgery, Immunex's GM-CSF productLeukine (sargramostim) demonstrated a significant increase in the one-year survival rate of patients with advanced-stage melanoma. In the open-label Phase II trial, 30 patients receiving Leukine had a median survival greater than 20.6 months, against 11.2 months in the retrospective control group. The company now plans to push the drug through to Phase III trials in this new indication.

- Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has been granted clearance across the European Union to sell Granocyte (lenograstim) for use in peripheral blood progenitor cell mobilization for autologous transplantation.