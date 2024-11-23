LeukoScan Launched In First Markets

Immunomedics has launched LeukoScan, its radiolabeled monoclonalantibody fragment for the detection of infectious disease, in Germany and Austria. Launches in the UK and Ireland were also scheduled for just after the Marketletter went to press (April 24). These are the first introductions for LeukoScan, which is Immunomedics' second commercial product after CEA-Scan for colorectal cancer imaging.
The approved indication for LeukoScan is the detection and diagnosis of osteomyelitis involving long bones, particularly in diabetic patients with foot ulcers. Future indications could include acute atypical appendicitis. Meanwhile, the application for approval of LeukoScan is under review in the USA.
LeukoScan will be distributed by Mallinckrodt Medical, which also partners Immunomedics for the sale of its CEA-Scan product in Europe and the USA.
