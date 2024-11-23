LeukoScan To Be Filed In USA Soon

Immunomedics, which last week received a favorable recommendation for approval of its colorectal cancer imaging agent CEA-Scan in the USA (Marketletter February 26), is close to filing for approval of its second-diagnostic LeukoScan, for imaging osteomyelitis. The company presented a study comparing LeukoScan to white blood cell imaging and bone scanning at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons meeting in Atlanta, USA, on February 23.
Sam Hakki of the University of Miami School of Medicine noted that 74 patients suffering from acute or chronic infections of the long bones, prostheses or diabetic foot ulcers were enrolled into the study. Top-line results are given in the following table:
LeukoScan WBC Imaging Bone scan -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accuracy 89% 87% 62% Sensitivity 89% 82% 83% Specificity 91% 88% 61% --------------------------------------------------------------------------
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze