LeukoScan To Be Filed In USA Soon

Immunomedics, which last week received a favorable recommendation for approval of its colorectal cancer imaging agent CEA-Scan in the USA (Marketletter February 26), is close to filing for approval of its second-diagnostic LeukoScan, for imaging osteomyelitis. The company presented a study comparing LeukoScan to white blood cell imaging and bone scanning at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons meeting in Atlanta, USA, on February 23.

Sam Hakki of the University of Miami School of Medicine noted that 74 patients suffering from acute or chronic infections of the long bones, prostheses or diabetic foot ulcers were enrolled into the study. Top-line results are given in the following table:

LeukoScan WBC Imaging Bone scan -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accuracy 89% 87% 62% Sensitivity 89% 82% 83% Specificity 91% 88% 61% --------------------------------------------------------------------------