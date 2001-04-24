Lexicon unveils genomics scale-up plans

Lexicon Genetics has announced a major scale-up of its gene knockoutand in vivo functional analysis programs to determine the function of 5,000 genes over five years for the discovery of new disease targets. The company is focusing on genes that encode medically-important proteins such as receptors, ion channels, key enzymes and secreted proteins. Arthur Sands, chief executive of Lexicon, says that "it is believed that the human genome encodes as many as 5,000 novel drug targets. By contrast, the entire pharmaceutical industry today operates on fewer than 500 targets." The company's cash position of approximately $202 million at the close of 2000 gives it the momentum to execute its five-year strategy.