Lexicon unveils genomics scale-up plans

Lexicon Genetics has announced a major scale-up of its gene knockoutand in vivo functional analysis programs to determine the function of 5,000 genes over five years for the discovery of new disease targets. The company is focusing on genes that encode medically-important proteins such as receptors, ion channels, key enzymes and secreted proteins. Arthur Sands, chief executive of Lexicon, says that "it is believed that the human genome encodes as many as 5,000 novel drug targets. By contrast, the entire pharmaceutical industry today operates on fewer than 500 targets." The company's cash position of approximately $202 million at the close of 2000 gives it the momentum to execute its five-year strategy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze