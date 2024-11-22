Licensing/Partnering Service Goes Global

Pharmaceutical executives in five continents are now accessing unique new business opportunities through the Discovery Drug Licensing & Partnering Service, according to Oxford, UK-based CONNECT Pharma Ltd. The Discovery Service alerts these executives by fax to novel and innovative opportunities as soon as they become available.
This business intelligence is gathered directly from pharmaceutical companies worldwide by business development analysts at CONNECT. At present, the service claims to have over 600 genuinely available opportunities. The Discovery team says it specifically seeks products close to launch or already introduced, as well as potential collaborative R&D arrangements for companies seeking a source of early-stage products.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze