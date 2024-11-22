Licensing/Partnering Service Goes Global

Pharmaceutical executives in five continents are now accessing unique new business opportunities through the Discovery Drug Licensing & Partnering Service, according to Oxford, UK-based CONNECT Pharma Ltd. The Discovery Service alerts these executives by fax to novel and innovative opportunities as soon as they become available.

This business intelligence is gathered directly from pharmaceutical companies worldwide by business development analysts at CONNECT. At present, the service claims to have over 600 genuinely available opportunities. The Discovery team says it specifically seeks products close to launch or already introduced, as well as potential collaborative R&D arrangements for companies seeking a source of early-stage products.