Lidak Gets Clearance For Antigen Technology

Lidak Pharmaceuticals has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to begin Phase I/II clinical trials of LP2307, a product based on Lidac's Large Multivalent Immunogen technology (isolated tumor antigens incorporated into microspheres), as a potential therapy for malignant melanoma.

Through its antigenic properties, LP2307 is intended to stimulate the patient's own immune system to combat indigenous tumor cells when administered as an injection. The investigation, which will run for approximately one year, will focus mainly on assessing the efficacy and safety of the drug in patients with late-stage III or IV of the cancer, for whom life expectancy is usually less than one year. An evaluation will be made of LP2307's ability to induce specific killer (cytotoxic) T lymphocyte reactions against melanoma cells and the possible prolongation of patient life with stabilization of the disease.

On the news of the FDA clearance, Lidak's stock rose 4.6% to $4.25. This follows the company being granted a notice of allowance for a US patent earlier this month (Marketletter August 14) on its Severe Combined ImmunoDeficiency (SCID) mouse model for the studying of immune system diseases, and similar notices for its free fatty acid assays.