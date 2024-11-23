Life Medical Drops Cariel From Dev't

Life Medical Sciences has wound up its clinical trial of Carieltissue-culture based topical wound-healing gel in the treatment of venous stasis ulcers in the absence of compression therapy, it reports.

The trial aimed to establish Cariel as the first product to treat venous stasis ulcers without the use of compression therapy, the standard treatment. However, the presence of edema inhibited wound healing in ulcers treated only with Cariel. Life Medical's president and chief executive, Robert Hickey, said that "based on our assessment of the trial results to date, we have determined that this objective does not warrant further funding."

Funds will be redirected to cover other development programs, including the clinical trials of Cariel in the treatment of diabetic ulcers and burns, where there is no issue of edema.