Lifeline fiscal year 2006 soars on Protandim sales

USA-based health and wellness firm Lifeline Therapeutics says that, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2006, its net revenues rose 200% on the comparable period last year to $7.2 million. The firm's loss for the period improved 53% to $2.7 million, or $0.12 per share. Stephen Onody, Lifeline's chief executive, attributed the revenue increase to the firm's first year of shipping its antioxidant product Protandim, but said that the "operating results are not satisfactory," noting that management changes and initiatives in distribution, advertising saw a rise in fourth quarter costs.
