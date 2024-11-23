Ligand 3rd quarter results

- Ligand Pharmaceuticals' revenues in the 1995 third quarter almost doubled to $6.6 million. For the nine months, revenues increased 95.3% to $16.6 million. The increases reflect revenues from Ligand's collaborations with Abbott Laboratories, American Home Products, SmithKline Beecham and Sankyo. The net loss for the quarter was $8.5 million, rising from $6.2 million a year ago. For the nine-month period, the net loss included a one-time charge of $37.4 million and rose to $55.8 million. On a per share basis, the quarterly loss was $0.32, down 11.1%, and in the first nine months, the loss per share was $2.49, compared with $1.21 a year earlier.