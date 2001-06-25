Ligand and TAP Pharmaceuticals enter into SARMs alliance

Ligand and TAP Pharmaceutical Products have signed a joint R&D alliancethat will focus on the discovery and development of selective androgen receptor modulators. The companies note that SARMs have the potential to contribute to the prevention and treatment of diseases such as hypogonadism, sexual dysfunction and osteoporosis, as well as male hormone replacement therapy.
Under the terms of the deal, Ligand will receive up to $44 million in research funding and milestones (if two products are successfully developed), including a payment of $3.5 million pertaining to LGD2226, its current lead SARM. An Investigational New Drug Application for LGD2226 could be filed as early as next year, Ligand claimed.
