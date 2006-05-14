Ligand's Avinza fares well against oxycodone

The USA's Ligand Pharmaceuticals says that strong patient data were presented on its pain product Avinza (once-a-day morphine sulfate extended-release capsules) at the annual meeting of the American Pain Society held in San Antonio.

The first study, which is to be published in the Journal of Opiod Management, showed that once-daily Avinza provided better around-the-clock control of chronic pain and improved sleep compared to oxycodone CR given twice daily in patients with lower back pain.

According to Ligand, a second study also demonstrated the drug's ability to provide better sleep as well as improved pain control for patients with moderate-to-severe chronic osteoarthritis, while a third trial showed the agent to improve pain, sleep and physical functioning in those with chronic, non-cancer, moderate-to-severe pain. The company describes Avinza as the first true once-a-day treatment for chronic moderate-to-severe pain in patients who require continuous, around-the-clock therapy for extended periods.