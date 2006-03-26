Ligand's full-year 2005 loss improves 19%

The USA's Ligand Pharmaceuticals says that, according to its unaudited preliminary results, net loss for the year ended December 31, 2005, was $36.4 million, or $0.49 per share, versus $45.1 million or $0.61 per share, a 19.3% improvement on the comparable period of the previous year.
The firm stated that its 37% product sales growth to $49.1 million, reflects a 62% increase in revenue from its flagship drug, the opioid painkiller Avinza (morphine sulphate extended-release capsules), which generated $112.8 million, as well as declining operating expenses.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze