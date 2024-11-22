Lilly Canada Acquires RxPlus

Eli Lilly Canada Inc has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sudbury-based RxPlus, a leading Canadian company in the prescription drug adjudication market. This is Lilly's third recent foray into the sector; first with its $4 billion purchase of PCS, and earlier this month with its joint venture with Glaxo Wellcome in South Africa taking over Medikredit (Marketletter May 15).
RxPlus is an information technology-based firm that manages the processing (or adjudication) of drug benefit claims. Lilly's US parent says the combination of Lilly Canada and RxPlus resources and capabilities will lead to more comprehensive service for the customers of both companies. Lowering overall health care costs while at the same time improving the quality of care is possible through patient and provider education, more appropriate utilization of drugs and the application of information technology, it adds.
With Lilly Canada's support, the company continues, RxPlus, which currently manages health benefits for approximately 500,000 Canadians, is poised for aggressive growth and rapid expansion of its customer base.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze