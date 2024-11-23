Limited Plans For Health In German EU Presidency

The German Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which runs until the end of 1994, has only limited plans for dealing with health care issues during its six months in office, according to the program of Council meetings scheduled between now and the end of December.

There is only one Health Council, and this is scheduled for December 22, and according to the draft agenda currently available, there are no new initiatives foreseen, the Marketletter's Brussels correspondent points out. The business will be entirely restricted to following up the health projects already underway, ie:

- adoption of a common position on the draft action plan on promotion, education and training in health;