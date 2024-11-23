Limited Plans For Health In German EU Presidency

The German Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which runs until the end of 1994, has only limited plans for dealing with health care issues during its six months in office, according to the program of Council meetings scheduled between now and the end of December.
There is only one Health Council, and this is scheduled for December 22, and according to the draft agenda currently available, there are no new initiatives foreseen, the Marketletter's Brussels correspondent points out. The business will be entirely restricted to following up the health projects already underway, ie:
- adoption of a common position on the draft action plan on promotion, education and training in health;
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze