Linaclotide impresses in Ph IIa study

Massachusetts, USA-based pharmaceutical company Microbia says that data from a Phase IIa study of its developmental constipation treatment linaclotide (MD-1100) show that the agent improves bowel function in patients suffering from the condition. The findings were presented at this year's meeting of the American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting, in Las Vegas on October 25.

Linaclotide is a guanylate cyclase type-c receptor agonist, a protein complex found on the lining of the intestine. Preclinical analysis has revealed that the compound brings about an increase in fluid secretion into the intestine, as well as having a beneficial impact on the rate of interstitial transit and in reducing the level of visceral pain experienced.

The trial was a double-blind, multicenter assessment of the agent's safety that also included measures of participants bowel movement habits. The firm went on to say that the program included a patient-reported symptom-severity assessment, which it said would be of benefit as an initial baseline for use in future clinical work.