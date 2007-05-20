Link between EuroBio 2007 and Business Wire for September event

EuroBiO 2007 and Business Wire have taken advantage of the BIO International Convention in Boston, USA, to announce the signature of a partnership agreement between the world's news distribution leader and EuroBiO 2007, the European bioscience and bioindustry meeting due to take place in Lille, France, from September 26-28.
"Business Wire was the official wire for BIO in the USA, and so it made sense to adopt an identical approach here in Europe," explained Olivier Corneloup, director of Business Wire France. "We had already sponsored last year's edition, and so the largest event in Europe for bioscience and the bioindustry is an excellent showcase, in terms of both its content and its exhibitors and visitors." He added that "this partnership gives greater visibility to exhibiting companies and institutions."
The firms argue that Business Wire's networks and experience will reinforce EuroBiO 2007's public relations activities worldwide.
