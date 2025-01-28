The company’s flagship therapeutic is a first-in-class Anti-Necrotic, which has earned a Horizon Europe grant from the European Union alongside UK government funding. LinkGevity was also selected as one of only 12 companies globally for the NASA/Microsoft Space-Health Program, due to the Anti-Necrotic’s potential in preventing accelerated aging and tissue degeneration in astronauts.

The company plans to initiate a flagship clinical trial later in 2025, on the treatment of tissue degeneration in the kidney and associated aging and disease – the ninth leading cause of death in the world today according to the WHO - and broadening from there to other age-related indications.