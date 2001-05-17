LION licenses integration platform SRS to Affymetrix

Germany's LION Bioscience has granted a license on its integrationsystem SRS to USA-based Affymetrix so the latter can build a web portal for its customers, as well as for internal use. The web portal will supply detailed information relating to Affymetrix' GeneChip probe arrays and related products.
SRS, which was also used for the Celera Discovery System, integrates diverse data through one interface and is the basis for LION's R&D knowledge management solutions, which it brand names i-biology.
