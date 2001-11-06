LION proteomics deal with Denmark's ACE

Germany's LION Bioscience AG has signed a collaborative agreement withACE BioSciences of Denmark which will focus on the field of proteomics. LION has granted several user licenses for its software products to the Odense-based group, which will apply these modules to conduct its own proteomics research in the field of pathogenic microorganisms and deliver proprietary content for LION's piSCOUT software. Financial details were not disclosed.

ACE says it is looking to develop simulated protein interaction networks, "assisting the researcher in the prediction of interactions between different proteins." Chief scientific officer Angus King claimed that, with LION's software, "we can most efficiently link theoretical information from comparative genomics with the scientific data of the 'real world' experimental or functional proteomics results."

Reinhard Schneider, chief information officer at the Heidelberg-headquartered firm, said that the partnership with ACE " will strengthen our own expertise in the proteomics area.''