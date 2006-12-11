Friday 22 November 2024

Lipitor/Norvasc combo cuts heart attack risk 53%

11 December 2006

The risk of heart attack can be reduced more than 50% by combining the cholesterol-lowerer Lipitor (atorvastatin) calcium, with the blood pressure-lowering calcium channel blocker Norvasc (amlodipine besylate), both sold by Pfizer, and the benefits are evident for heart attacks as early as 90 days after the start of treatment, according to data from the Anglo-Scandinavian Cardiac Outcomes Trial, published in the December 4 on-line issue of the European Heart Journal.

Additionally, in the study, the simultaneous initiation of the two drugs was about three times more effective at preventing heart attacks than adding Lipitor to one of the world's most widely-used blood pressure-lowering drugs, the beta blocker atenolol.

Findings from ASCOT, which recruited over 19,000 patients from the UK, Ireland and the Nordic countries, show that the addition of Lipitor to Norvasc cut the risk of fatal and non-fatal cardiac events 53%, and clinical benefits were evident after only three months' treatment (p=0.02). This contrasted with the addition of Lipitor to atenolol, which only achieved a non-significant 16% reduction by the end of the study (median 3.3 years).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze