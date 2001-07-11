Lipitor to be tested in Alzheimer's

Pfizer's lipid-lowering drug Lipitor (atorvastatin) is to be tested ina clinical trial in patients with mild Alzheimer's disease, coordinated by the US Institute for the Study of Aging. This is thought to be the first time that a statin has been clinically tested in AD. The premise for the study is that increased cholesterol has been linked to an AD-like pathology in the brain, with epidemiological studies suggesting a correlation between cardiovascular disease, dyslipidemia and AD. Final results of the Phase II study are expected in 2003.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze