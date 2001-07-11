Lipitor to be tested in Alzheimer's

Pfizer's lipid-lowering drug Lipitor (atorvastatin) is to be tested ina clinical trial in patients with mild Alzheimer's disease, coordinated by the US Institute for the Study of Aging. This is thought to be the first time that a statin has been clinically tested in AD. The premise for the study is that increased cholesterol has been linked to an AD-like pathology in the brain, with epidemiological studies suggesting a correlation between cardiovascular disease, dyslipidemia and AD. Final results of the Phase II study are expected in 2003.