Liponex' CRD5 yields solid Ph I/II trial results

Liponex, a Canadian drugmaker specializing in products related to high-density lipoprotein, has reported solid Phase I/II clinical trial data on its lead product, CRD5, which is being developed for the treatment of dyslipidemia and heart disease.

The agent was shown to be safe in dyslipidemic subjects and was well-tolerated in the patient group, with the exception of the reported gastrointestinal adverse events that led to the cessation of the 5g dosing stage.

Several patients were identified to have taken proton pump inhibitors (PPI), such as ranitidine and lansoprazole, which inhibit the secretion of gastric acid and reduce the acidity of the stomach. Those that took a PPI regularly during the trial showed an increased CRD5 efficacy with a mean HDL increase from baseline of 16% at 1g (n=4) and 14% at 3g (n=3).