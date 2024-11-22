Liposome Co Completes Ph II TLC C-53 ARDS Trials

Phase I/II clinical trials of TLC C-53 (liposomal prostaglandin E1) as a treatment for acute respiratory distress syndrome have been completed, according to the drug's developer, The Liposome Company Inc. Results of the study will be presented at the end of this week (February 3) at the Society of Critical Care Medicine's 24th educational and scientific symposium.

TLC's chairman and chief executive, Charles Baker, said that "while it would not be appropriate to discuss the study results at this time, its quick acceptance for presentation at a prestigious medical meeting is certainly encouraging."

This month, the company also initiated a Phase II, placebo-controlled study of TLC C-53 as an adjunct to tissue plasminogen activator in the treatment of acute myocardial infarction. The first patient was enrolled at Hermann Hospital and the Texas Medical Center in Houston, the world's largest medical center. Approximately 100 patients are expected to be accrued in five to 10 sites.