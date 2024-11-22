Liposome Company's Albecet gets new approval

- Spanish Health Ministry approval has been granted for The Liposome Company's Abelcet (amphotericin B lipid complex) for the treatment of serious fungal infections in patients who have failed to respond to or are intolerant of conventional antifungal agents, or have pre-existing renal impairment. It is the first approval in Spain of a lipid-associated drug, and TLC's president, Charles Baker, noted that Abelcet will be launched immediately following completion of discussions on pricing. The product has already been approved for marketing in the UK and Luxembourg.