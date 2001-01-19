Lithuania drug order probe

Lithuania's Premier, Rolandas Paksas, has asked the Interior Ministry toinvestigate whether the State Patients Fund abused its power when holding a drugs tender in July 2000, reports the LETA news agency. The Fund endorsed a list of medicines to be ordered, but what was reportedly the same type of medicine was identified on the order as two different types, resulting in a 2 million litas ($500,000) increase in purchase costs. There are also questions over a Fund tender for another type of medicine.