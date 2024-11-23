Liver Warning On Rezulin Label Sparks Share Fall

Warner-Lambert's Parke-Davis division has sent out "Dear Doctor" lettersadvising physicians that it has revised the labeling for its new insulin sensititizer for diabetes, Rezulin (troglitazone) to include a warning that patients on the drug should receive periodic monitoring of liver enzyme (serum transaminase) levels. The move comes in response to reports of liver injury associated with the drug.
Shares in W-L fell $4.75 on the day of the announcement (November 3) to close at $138.63, down 3.3%, but the fall was temporary, with the stock regaining over half its decline the following day (as the Marketletter went to press).
Glaxo Wellcome and Sankyo, which comarket the drug as Romozin in the UK, have also sent out letters to physicians. The drug was originally discovered by Sankyo, which markets it in Japan as Noscal. GW has rights to sell it in certain European countries, South Africa and Israel.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze