Locus to begin Ph I study of LP-261 in cancer

USA-based Locus Pharmaceuticals, a specialist in computational drug design, says that the Food and Drug Administration's 30-day review period for the firm's Investigational New Drug application in relation to the small-molecule anticancer agent LP261 has expired. The company added that, as a result, it will begin a Phase I trial of the product as a therapy for patients with advanced cancerous tumors. The company added that the compound has demonstrated broad antitumor activity in preclinical assessments, which includes causing regression in xenograft models of several major solid tumor types.