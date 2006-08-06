Lomard and Axordia to develop stem cell-based stent

UK-based Lombard Medical Technologies, a specialist in the development of products for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, says that it has agreed a collaboration deal with fellow UK firm Axordia which will focus on the development of a novel drug eluting-stent. The product will combine the latter's proprietary stem cell lines with the former's PEP polymer coating technology.

A recent study has suggested that stents increase the risk of late-stage thrombosis in around 50% of cases, which most physicians believe is related to delayed healing of the treated vessel n due to the effects of the cytotoxic drugs that coat the device.

Lombard said that the intention of the project is to develop of a stent which promotes early healing, thereby reducing the likelihood of thrombotic episodes. Financial terms of the accord were not provided.