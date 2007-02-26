Lombard's Aorfix reaches 200 patient milestone

London, UK-based Lombard Medical Technologies says that its Aorfix endovascular stent graft has now been successfully implanted in over 200 patients. So far, the product has been used in 17 different countries and is approved in the European Union and Brazil.

The company is confident that, following the resolution of recent manufacturing issues, the rate of implantation will accelerate as product availability increases and more clinicians have the opportunity to utilize Aorfix.

According to Alistair Taylor, Lombard's executive chairman, "this is a significant milestone for the company, and underscores the excellent clinical results achieved in Europe as well as the early successful clinical results in the [US Food and Drug Administration] clinical trial."