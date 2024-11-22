Long-Term Data On Schering's Betaseron

The latest results from a double-blind placebo-controlled trial of Schering Health Care's multiple sclerosis drug Betaseron (recombinant interferon beta-1b), presented at the 4th International Congress of Neuroimmunology in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, last week, indicate that the drug's benefits are maintained over four to five years.
Patients followed up after the initial three-year study (published in Neurology 1993; 43: 655-661) exhibited continued reductions in exacerbation rates and magnetic resonance imaging lesion loads. In addition, analysis of the EDSS data supports an effect on the long-term delay of disability, but this is not fully established, according to Schering. Finally, a significant correlation was established between an increase in the level of disability, as measured by EDSS scales and an increase in MRI lesion load.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze