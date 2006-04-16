Lonza to invest $200M in Chinese operations

Swiss biotechnology group Lonza says it will invest $200.0 million to enhance its existing production operations in Nansha Guangzhou, China. The pledged capital injection will take place over a three to five year period and is the result of a signed letter of intent between Lonza and the Nansha authorities.

Lonza's plan design includes building a multipurpose active pharmaceutical ingredients and International Organization for Standardization-regulated intermediate plant complex which delivers large-scale and pilot-scale production capabilities.

The investment will build upon Lonza's current foundations in China, which includes 10 years of local operations and a recently-completed R&D center located in the Nansha Development Zone, which participates in developmental activities for intermediates and active ingredients for the pharmaceutical and chemical industries.