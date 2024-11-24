LoQus23 Therapeutics

LoQus23 was founded in 2019, having since established a platform of assays and a small molecule series of MutSα and MutSβ inhibitors which are therapeutically relevant in up to 30 triplet repeat diseases.
In September 2024, the company announced the successful closing of a $43 million Series A financing. The proceeds will be primarily used to support the pre-clinical development and initial clinical studies of LoQus23’s lead programme, an allosteric small molecule MutSβ inhibitor. The company is preparing its lead programme to enter the clinic in 2026.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze