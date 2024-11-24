Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

LoQus23 Therapeutics

A biotech company developing small molecule somatic expansion inhibitors for the treatment of Huntington’s Disease and other triplet repeat disorders.

LoQus23 was founded in 2019, having since established a platform of assays and a small molecule series of MutSα and MutSβ inhibitors which are therapeutically relevant in up to 30 triplet repeat diseases. 

In September 2024, the company announced the successful closing of a $43 million Series A financing. The proceeds will be primarily used to support the pre-clinical development and initial clinical studies of LoQus23’s lead programme, an allosteric small molecule MutSβ inhibitor. The company is preparing its lead programme to enter the clinic in 2026.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest LoQus23 Therapeutics News

LoQus23 Therapeutics secures £35 million in series A funding
2 October 2024
More LoQus23 Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze