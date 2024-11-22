Losec For GERD Maintenance In USA

Astra's antiulcerant Losec/Prilosec (omeprazole) has been recommended for approval in the USA for the long-term maintenance of gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GERD), an extremely large market for the drug which will almost certainly fuel the rapid sales growth of the product even further.

Omeprazole has already been approved in most European markets for long-term management of GERD, and this has resulted in a significant increase in sales. Analysts Paul Krikler and Mark Tracey, in a recent report on the company, noted that if the final approval for the new indication is given in the USA, Losec's market share could rise from its current level of around 18% in the USA to nearer its European average of 30%-40% of the acid inhibition market.

There is little doubt that proton pump inhibitors such as omeprazole are agents of choice in GERD, as they provide much more rapid healing and relief of symptoms than other treatments, including the H2 receptor antagonists (trials suggest that PPIs can achieve resolution of all symptoms in >75% of patients at four weeks, compared to around 40% with H2RAs).