Losses increase at Switzerland's Actelion

Actelion of Switzerland has reported operating revenues forfirst-quarter 2001 of 14.4 million Swiss francs ($8.3 million), up from 7.7 million francs for the like, year-earlier period. The company made a net loss of 9.1 million francs, an increase of 131%, and noted that operating expenses rose to 28.9 million francs from 11.9 million francs.
However, this latter figure was down 7.8% on expenses in the fourth quarter of 2000, as the firm's clinical trials programs peaked. Actelion said it expects total revenues for full-year 2001 to reach 60 million francs, almost double the figure recorded last year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze