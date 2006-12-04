Low co-pay generics improve treatment compliance over 20%

Two recent studies from Prime Therapeutics, the St Paul, Minnesota, USA-based pharmacy benefit management company, have found that patients are more likely to maintain their drug treatment program if co-payments are low. The data were gathered from research into the treatment compliance for cholesterol-lowering statins and antihypertensitive drugs.

Prime concludes that making low-cost drugs available can be beneficial to PBMs, as, citing medical literature, the firm notes the benefits of patients continuing drug courses are healthier outcomes and reduced overall health care costs.

Patrick Gleeson, director of medical and pharmacy integration services for Prime, described the findings as significant for health plans, employer groups and their members. Dr Gleeson said: "these drugs can prevent patients suffering more serious problems in the future, such as heart attacks and strokes."