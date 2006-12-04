Low co-pay generics improve treatment compliance over 20%

Two recent studies from Prime Therapeutics, the St Paul, Minnesota, USA-based pharmacy benefit management company, have found that patients are more likely to maintain their drug treatment program if co-payments are low. The data were gathered from research into the treatment compliance for cholesterol-lowering statins and antihypertensitive drugs.
Prime concludes that making low-cost drugs available can be beneficial to PBMs, as, citing medical literature, the firm notes the benefits of patients continuing drug courses are healthier outcomes and reduced overall health care costs.
Patrick Gleeson, director of medical and pharmacy integration services for Prime, described the findings as significant for health plans, employer groups and their members. Dr Gleeson said: "these drugs can prevent patients suffering more serious problems in the future, such as heart attacks and strokes."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze