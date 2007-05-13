Low-dose interferon performs well in animal influenza trials

US biotechnology group Amarillo Biosciences says that, in collaboration with researchers from Australia and the USA, it has conducted a number of studies exploring the efficacy of low-dose interferon in combating mouse-adapted influenza virus.
The firm said that the work, which is being continued by a leading German research institute, indicates that interferon provides a significant survival benefit against fatal challenge by the virus. In addition, interferon treatment of mice infected with a sub-lethal dose resulted in reduced weight loss and fewer signs of the disease.
Amarillo said that it plans to present these results, along with other data from animal studies conducted worldwide, at its upcoming annual meeting later in the year. The firm added that it will discuss its research in the fields of hepatitis C, Behcet's disease and HIV.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze