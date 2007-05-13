Low-dose interferon performs well in animal influenza trials

US biotechnology group Amarillo Biosciences says that, in collaboration with researchers from Australia and the USA, it has conducted a number of studies exploring the efficacy of low-dose interferon in combating mouse-adapted influenza virus.

The firm said that the work, which is being continued by a leading German research institute, indicates that interferon provides a significant survival benefit against fatal challenge by the virus. In addition, interferon treatment of mice infected with a sub-lethal dose resulted in reduced weight loss and fewer signs of the disease.

Amarillo said that it plans to present these results, along with other data from animal studies conducted worldwide, at its upcoming annual meeting later in the year. The firm added that it will discuss its research in the fields of hepatitis C, Behcet's disease and HIV.