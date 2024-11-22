Lowest Possible Ceredase/Cerezyme Dose Sought

The enormous cost of Genzyme's two Gaucher's disease therapies, Ceredase (alglucerase) and its recombinant form Cerezyme, requires continued effort to establish the lowest effective initial and maintenance doses, according to a US National Institutes of Health advisory panel on March 1.
The panel noted that the NIH should take the initiative and set up a cooperative team of researchers to address the issue, its three proposed tasks being: the establishment of a patient registry; analysis of the existing clinical data on response to treatment and natural history of the disease; and the design and conduct of clinical trials to address unanswered questions.
However, the proposals have attracted criticism from some clinicians who insist that they do not go far enough. For example, Ernest Beutler of the Scripps Research Institute believes there are simply not enough patients to make the proposed trials feasible and maintains that they would take too long - there is a desperate need for dosing recommendations now, he said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze