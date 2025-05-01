LTZ Therapeutics

The company specializes in developing immunotherapies targeting cancer and autoimmune diseases through its proprietary Myeloid Engager Platform. This platform is designed to activate monocytes and macrophages to enhance anti-tumor immunity while minimizing systemic inflammation.
In July 2024, LTZ completed a Series A financing round, raising over $20 million. The round was led by Lapam Capital, with participation from GL Ventures, K2 Venture Partners, and Shunwei Capital. This brought the company's total funding to approximately $50 million since its inception.
The lead candidate, LTZ-301, is a bispecific antibody targeting CD79b-positive B cells, aiming to treat relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for LTZ-301 in February 2025, with a Phase 1 clinical trial planned to commence in the second quarter of 2025.
Another program, LTZ-232, is in the IND-enabling stage, targeting additional oncology and autoimmune indications. The company also has discovery-stage programs focusing on solid tumors and immune-mediated diseases.
