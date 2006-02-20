Lumera pays Helix BioPharma $125,000

Canadian drugmaker Helix BioPharma has received a milestone payment of $125,000 from the USA's Lumera Corp under the terms of the license agreement they signed one year ago.
Lumera is currently developing a high-throughput, label-free detection platform in collaboration with the Seattle, USA-based Institute for Systems Biology, which may enable biologists to isolate protein samples for testing and analysis. The initial prototype device is currently undergoing testing and further development at the ISB.
Lumera is developing specialized microarrays, combining its exclusive license to Helix's Heterodimer Protein technology with its proprietary nanosurface modification chemistry, which Lumera believes will, for the first time, allow researchers to consistently take existing DNA arrays to produce protein arrays that accurately mimic the body's native living cell environment.
